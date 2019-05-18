Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth P. DeCook. View Sign Obituary

KENNETH PETER DECOOK passed away peacefully on the evening of May 9, 2019 in Squamish, BC at the age of 77.







Ken was born on March 17, 1942 in Vancouver, BC to Iris and Gus DeCook. Following graduation from Vancouver Technical High School, Ken went to work for his Dad, driving gravel truck. During this time he married Sharon Munro and together they had three boys. They later moved to Squamish where he and his brother Wes joined their father in Gus DeCook and Sons Trucking, a successful log hauling company. As they became older, and in the true sprit of a family business, Ken and Sharon's boys joined the Company and all worked together for many years.



As a young boy Ken and the family spent many wonderful summers at their cabin at Crystal Waters beach in Washington, swimming, boating, water skiing, and fishing. He also spent many seasons hunting with his Dad and brother, and later with friends. Ken also loved to go camping with friends and family. One of his favourite spots was the Fountain of Youth Spa RV Resort in California where his parents spent there winters for many years. Following a serious accident in 2004 Ken retired and he and Alanah spent the winter months there, including this year.







Ken was predeceased by his parents, Iris and Gus. He is survived by his devoted wife Alanah, sons Mike (Debbie), Dan (Diane), and Jamie (Diane) and step-daughter Kylah (Chris); and brother Wes (Frances) DeCook and sister Marian (Garth) Maguire. Ken will also be missed by his grandchildren Kristy, Jacob, Jocelyn, Nicolas, Breanne and great-grandchildren Cameron and Gavin; his nieces Denise, Dianne, Barb, and Laura and his nephew Will. As well he will be fondly remembered by cousins and friends in Canada and the United States.







A Celebration of Ken's life will be held on June 22, 2019 at the Sea to Sky Hotel, 40330 Tantalus Road, Squamish from 1:00 - 4:00. Following the eulogy friends are invited to share their memories of Ken. Flowers gratefully declined.



For those coming from out of town a special rate has been arranged at the Sea to Sky Hotel 604 898-4874. Please advise the hotel that you are attending Ken's Celebration of Life.

