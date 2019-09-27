Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie James Harrop. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Leslie (Les) James Harrop on September 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Les is predeceased by his mother Therese (Harrop) Kobialko (2014) and his father, Frederick (Jim) Harrop (1982) and he will be lovingly missed by his daughters Michelle and Valerie, his grandchildren Julia and Jayden, his brother Mel (Lois) and his sister Nancy (Steve), his nephews Jeff (Nadine) and Rob, and his nieces Karin and Christine.



Les was born on October 31, 1943 in South Porcupine, Ontario. He lived and worked in many places throughout his lifetime, working in the mining industry and then as a millwright in the lumber industry, eventually calling Squamish, BC his home. Les enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing in his earlier years and developed a love for gardening during his retirement. He always loved playing cards, and he especially loved a good book. He will be remembered for being a hard worker and always being there to lend a helping hand. In particular, Les will be fondly remembered for his delicious jams that he enjoyed making and sharing with family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of his favourite charities, Diabetes Canada, Vancouver Children's Hospital, the Squamish Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life which will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 277 in Garibaldi, Squamish on October 4, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm.



On-line condolences may be directed to www.inmemoriam.ca It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Leslie (Les) James Harrop on September 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Les is predeceased by his mother Therese (Harrop) Kobialko (2014) and his father, Frederick (Jim) Harrop (1982) and he will be lovingly missed by his daughters Michelle and Valerie, his grandchildren Julia and Jayden, his brother Mel (Lois) and his sister Nancy (Steve), his nephews Jeff (Nadine) and Rob, and his nieces Karin and Christine.Les was born on October 31, 1943 in South Porcupine, Ontario. He lived and worked in many places throughout his lifetime, working in the mining industry and then as a millwright in the lumber industry, eventually calling Squamish, BC his home. Les enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing in his earlier years and developed a love for gardening during his retirement. He always loved playing cards, and he especially loved a good book. He will be remembered for being a hard worker and always being there to lend a helping hand. In particular, Les will be fondly remembered for his delicious jams that he enjoyed making and sharing with family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of his favourite charities, Diabetes Canada, Vancouver Children's Hospital, the Squamish Hospital or a charity of your choice.Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life which will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 277 in Garibaldi, Squamish on October 4, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm.On-line condolences may be directed to www.inmemoriam.ca Published in The Squamish Chief on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Squamish Chief Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close