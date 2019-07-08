Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis H. Potvin. View Sign Obituary

On June 2, 2019, Louis Potvin passed away peacefully in Squamish, British Columbia surrounded by his family at the age of 94++++++++++. Born to a francophone community in Bonnyville, Alberta in 1924, Louis spent his formative years in both Bonnyville and Vancouver prior to joining the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War. After military training in Montreal, he was posted to Western Air Command in Vancouver where Louis spent the war installing radios in military airplanes. After the war, Louis spent the next couple of decades selling radios up and down the British Columbia Coast, in Japan, throughout South America, and most notable in post-revolution Cuba. In the mid-1970s Louis and his wife Carol made the ambitious step of developing land along Lillooet Lake, which eventually turned into the thriving communities of Lillooet Lake Estates and Heather Jean Properties. In 1980, both Louis and Carol founded Mountain FM radio station and spent much of their time between their home at Lillooet Lake located near Pemberton and the radio station in Squamish. Following their selling of Mountain FM in 1989, both Louis and Carol spent the next few decades traveling the world and enjoying Lillooet Lake on their famous houseboat, the Carolou. Perhaps some of the best memories that Louis' family and friends have of him come from that time spent cruising up and down Lillooet Lake. It was during this time that Louis produced two books: Louis' Place - Une Histoire Canadienne and Home Stretch - A Sequel to Louis' Place. Louis loved Lillooet Lake; however, his failing health prompted him to make the move to Squamish in October, 2018. Louis was predeceased by his first wife Jean, second wife Carol, son Bruce and daughter Heather. A celebration of Louis' life will be held July 29, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Black Squirrel Restaurant located in the Meadows at Pemberton Golf Course in Pemberton, British Columbia. Broadcasting from houseboat Carolou afloat in spectacular Lillooet Lake. After 94 years Au Revoir, Hasta Luego, Sayonara. VE7 CHN is now clear

