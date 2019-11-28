Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelino Perez. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved father Marcelino Perez passed away at the age of 75 in his home with his loving daughter at his side in the early morning hours of November 10th 2019 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a longtime resident of Squamish, BC and settled there to raise his family after immigrating from Spain in the 1960's. He was known as an incredibly hard worker and was dedicated to his trade of being an autobody painter and autobody man at Bryan's Autobody but also spent a number of years working at Weldwood/Interfor. He made many friends in the community over the years and had a friendly smile for everyone. His family meant the world to him and he was an active and doting father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter Isabel, partner Thor, and grandchildren Bronson, Kaija, and Cohen and lived with them for the last 4 years after moving from Squamish in 2015.



He is also survived by his son Javier, wife Stacey and grandson Mateo, his sister Maria Carmen, brother in law Manuel, nephew Daniel and neice Irene and their respective families as well as numerous family members in Spain. No funeral service by his request but a memorial gathering with refreshments will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, November. 30 th 2019 at 63766 Hope, BC. Please join us to share stories and memories.



"I am the Life and the Light and the Way. The earth is My garden. Each of the souls I plant as seeds germinates and flowers in its season, and in each I am fulfilled. There is no cause for grief when a blossom fades, but only rejoicing for the beauty it held and praise that My will is done and My plan is served. I am one with all creatures and none is ever lost but only restored to Me, having never left Me at all. For what is Eternal cannot be separated from its Source." ~ The Book of Runes

