Margaret JEAN (Hardie) Beck passed away peacefully at Hilltop House on July 28, 2020 at the age of 93. A native of Vancouver, she attended university in Ontario. Returning to Vancouver, she met and married the love of her life, Dick, in 1954. The honeymoon lasted fifty-nine and a half years until Dick's death in 2014. She is survived by her children Ruth (Bill), Jean (Jim) and Ted (Carlin) and four grandchildren (John, Margaret, Jamie and Taylor) to whom she was a most loving mother and grandmother. She also leaves her siblings Nan and Rod, brother-in-law Bob and their families. We are so grateful to the wonderful companions from For The One You Love, Yvonne C. for keeping Mum active, Drs. Gornall, Miller and Botros for their care and kindness and all the staff and volunteers at Hilltop House. In addition to providing professional and compassionate care, staff from all departments offered support and, in their individual ways, contributed to a sense of kindness, respect and family that was so reassuring. No funeral at Mum's request. In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to the Hilltop House Support Society or to a charity of your choice.



