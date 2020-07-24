1/1
Michael "(Mike)" BERNOE
1957 – 2020
Bernoe, Michael (Mike) -Our beloved lost his strong determination to rid himself of cancer on Sunday July 5, 2020. Mike leaves behind his wife of over 30 years, Suzanne; his dad, Raul; his brothers, James, William (Monica), and Christian (Karen); his sister, Julianne (Gabe); his nephew, Axel; his nieces, Jessica, Erica, Natasha, Kimberley and Hanna; his father- in-law, Robert; and the rest of the Muir family. He was predeceased by his mother, Pat and his mother-in-law, Joyce.
Mike was a long time Journeyman Carmen and Journeyman Steel Fabricator at BC Railway then later at CN Rail in Mackenzie, Prince George, and Squamish. Mike later learnt new skills in Pumice Mining and his last and final career pleasure was in marine vessel repairs and new vessel fabricating in Richmond for Meridian Marine then in North Vancouver with Allied Shipyards and lastly with Seaspan. Mike thrived again in this large union work environment.
We will all miss Mike's true love of Dirt Bikes, either riding, racing, watching at tracks and flagging the races, or simply his long conversations about the riders and his motorcycles for the dirt and the pavement.
A big hug and thanks to the Coastal Health team of support nurses and medical professionals (there are too many to name) for their care and devotion to Mike over these past seven months, as well as their tremendous patience and time for supporting Mike in his final journey in life.
The funeral service update will be on the web site of: www.squamishfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Squamish Chief from Jul. 24 to Aug. 23, 2020.
