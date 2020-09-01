1/1
Peter Wuster
October 13, 1943 - August 06, 2020
Peter Wuster

1943-2020

In great sadness we say goodbye to a loving brother, father and grandfather.

Peter a business man and long resident of Squamish B.C. died unexpectedly on August 6 2020 at the age of 76.

Peter is survived by his younger brothers Tom (Christine), and Franz (Monica); his children, Lisa (Adon), Laura (Stefan), and Anthony (Mira); his grandchildren, Kiana, Taylee and Liliana. He is predeceased by his mother, Christine and father Franz.

Peter was born in Austria on October 13th, 1943. Moving to Canada at the young age of 19 with aspirations of becoming a well-respected accountant; little did he know, he would one day become a business visionary. Moving from Prince Rupert, to Vancouver, to Whistler, before settling in Squamish, Peter accomplished more than he had ever dreamed. Accountant, Developer and Business Owner are just a few of the many titles he held. Known for owning Quinn's Café, Cascade Laundry and developing Cleveland Courtyard.

Peter's favorite past times included reading, traveling, and most of all spending time with his daughters, son and grandchildren. He was a great problem solver who took on some of the most difficult and challenging projects throughout his life. Words cannot describe how wise, poised, and loved he truly was. Well known as a "Schenkender", the German word for "giver", he will be deeply missed by all and never forgotten.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Please note, condolences can be offered to Squamish Funeral Chapel Obituaries and Tributes webpage. https://www.squamishfuneralchapel.com/book-of-memories/4303683/Wuster-Peter/index.php

Published in The Squamish Chief from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Squamish Funeral Chapel
40440 Tantalus Way
Garibaldi Highlands, BC V0N 1T0
(604) 898-5121
