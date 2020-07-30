Philip Arthur Turner was born on March 18, 1945 in Cupar, Saskatchewan; he was the son of the late Frank and Alice (smith) Turner.



He is survived by his loving daughter, Alison Turner; his brothers and sisters: Joan Turner, Barbara Thompson, Robert Turner, Alan Turner, Iona Glabus and Heather Turner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also remembered fondly by Joan Ford (Faller) and Sandra Lammens.



Mr. Philip Arthur Turner passed away on July 15, 2020 in Saint John, New Brunswick at the age of 75.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wallace Funeral Home, 34 Sunnyside Drive, Sussex (506-433-1176). Due to COVID-19 the funeral service will be held privately.



