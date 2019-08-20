Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Alexander DINWOODIE. View Sign Obituary

It is with immense sorrow that the family of Ross Dinwoodie announces his passing on the morning of July 29th, 2019 at the age of 88, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.



Ross (pre-deceased by his wife, Nola) was a true family man, the all-time best husband, brother, father, father-in-law, uncle, grandfather, and friend anybody could everask for, and he will be forever and lovingly remembered by his daughters Kathy and Shelly (Rolf) Hennemann, his sons Laurence (Pauline) and Jim, his sisters Betty-Jean (Len) Correale and Aleta (Mervin) Smith. He will also be greatly missed by his granddaughters Nicole, Natasha, and Maya, all his nieces and nephews, as well as Dorothy Ross, his love for the last 15 years or so.



The family would like to thank Patricia King and her team for their help while Ross was still living at home, as well as all the nurses and care aides at Evergreen House in North Vancouver, who took such good care of Ross the last 2 1/2 years.

A very casual, outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 14, 2019 at The Fantasy Farm, 9423 Gibson Rd, Chilliwack, BC. at 12 pm.



For logistical reasons, please R.S.V.P. by leaving a voice mail for Shelly and Rolf at 604.985.2317 if you are planning to attend.



