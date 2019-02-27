Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royston Lloyd. View Sign

With Deep Sadness, Royston Lloyd, of Squamish, BC, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on January 19, 2019, at Hilltop House. He was 91. He was born on July 27, 1927, in Birmingham, England. From 1945-1948 he served in the Worcestershire Regiment, Infantry of the British Armed Forces and served overseas.



In 1951 he married Rita (nee Pinckston), and together they proudly had 2 children, Maxine (King) of Kirkland Lake, ON (Duncan), and Jacqueline (Lloyd Smith) of Pemberton, BC (Douglas). Roy, Rita, and daughters immigrated to Canada in 1969. They lived in Chatham from 1969 until 2014, moving to BC to live at Shannon Falls Retirement Residence.



In Chatham, Roy worked as a fabricator, welder, and machine builder at Omni Tech. He dedicated himself to his loving family. Roy loved to sing and dance and was quick to laugh, he never took himself too seriously. He traveled extensively with Rita by his side. He enjoyed playing tennis and cards and spending his summers at his cottage in Goderich, Ontario. He will be greatly missed.



Roy is survived by his wife, daughters, and his grandchildren, Michael and Stephen Walling, Justin Lloyd (Amanda) & Cody Lloyd (Sarah), great-grandchildren, Logan and Isaiah Lloyd ( Step great-grandson Deaken), also his brother Dennis and many nieces and nephews in Canada and England.



He was predeceased by his parents Lily (nee Pillinger) & Frank Joseph Lloyd and his siblings Frank Jr., Marjorie, and Trevor. The family will hold a private service on Keats Island this summer.



Special thanks to Roy's brother and sister-in-law, Geoff and Jenny Pinckston who traveled from Arizona to be with him in his final hours. With many thanks to the wonderful staff at Hilltop House/Squamish Hospital who cared for Roy during his last 4.5 years of life and a huge thank you to Dr. Annie Gornall who has been a truly wonderful doctor and friend to the family. A very sincere thank you to Dr. Adrian Verburg who cared for Roy & Family for over 35 years in Chatham. And a big thank you to the staff at the Chatham Kent Alzheimer's Society for their support.

