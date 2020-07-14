1/1
Sarah N. GOODWIN
November 20, 1986 - June 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that the Goodwin family announces the passing of our sister. Sarah has gone to join her mother (Dori), her father (Tom), and her nephew (Noah) in her next journey. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Shauna, Kevin, and Tom. As well as all her nephews Tye, Grady, Thomas, Waylon, Cole, and Rhett. Sarah's free and loving spirit will forever be carried on through family and friends she has made from Squamish to Nanaimo. Fore, it was her greatest happiness to be with her family and friends. As per the request of the family, there will be a private service held at a later date.

Published in The Squamish Chief from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
