It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of our mom, Shirley. Shirley was predeceased by her loving husband Harold (February 2019) and her special nephew, Rene (January 2020).



Shirley is survived by her loving family Gail (Dale) Sweet, Olaf (Gloria), Tina (Leonard) LaRiviere, Susan (Rick) Boys, Keith (Della), and grandchildren Heather (Mike), Brittany (Ryan), Loni (Chris), Andria (Alonzo), Christene (Ian), Stephanie (Kitt), Ken (Haley), Christopher (Alanna), Danielle (Brad), Dustin, Jennifer (Maria), Ricky, Scott (Cassie), Trevor (Taylore), 18 great grandchildren, brothers-in-law Norman and Thor (June) Halvorson, Harv (Grace) Halvorson, Karen Siggers and many nieces and nephews.



Mom will be forever remembered as the neighbourhood/family barber/hairdresser, her love of playing crib, Anderson Lake, Maui, volunteering in her much-loved community of Squamish, her garden, a nice cold beer, and most importantly her pride in her family and her love of her dog Bonnie.



In lieu of flowers, donation to either Hilltop House, Squamish Hospice or a charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family dedication will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store