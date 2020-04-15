It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our mother Theresa "Terry" Levett.
There is so much I can say about our mother. Devoted wife of our father Bruce for over 50 years. Mother to Roger, Lesley, Clint, and Masaki. She always had time for everyone, starting with family of course. Even right up to the end whenever I walked in to see her, the color in her face just glowed. The short trip down to the pub for a glass of wine meant so much to her. She was a homemaker in every sense of the word. Grandchildren Brad, Patrick, Kevin, Johnathon, David, Sarah. Great-grandchildren Mika, Kai, Louis, Leo. Children around her were all she needed.
She loved her garden. Growing things came naturally to her, no matter where she lived in the world. Her love of cats was matched by no one, people who knew her are laughing right now.
Our family knows the void in everyone's heart right now is large and empty. Please let's fill this void with all the memories and photos by adding them to Therese's online memorial page on www.squamishfuneralchapel.com. Speaking for myself, I know that will help me immensely.
Thank you for all your love and support.
The Levett Family.
To write a condolence to the family, please visit www.squamishfuneralchaple.com
Published in The Squamish Chief from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020