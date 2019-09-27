Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrone Edward Peter Johnston. View Sign Obituary

Tyrone passed away peacefully at the age of 77 after a few years of failing health. Tyrone is survived by his two children, daughter Celine (Chris) Pereverzoff of Squamish, B.C. and son Tyrone Patrick (Trish) Johnston of Dublin, Ireland: Five grandchildren, Chadd, Isabelle, Sophie, Nicole, and Chloe: Brothers Carr (Suzanne) of St. Catharine's, ON and Rory of Halifax, NS along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tyrone was predeceased by his parents Eddie and Lorraine (MacDonald), his brothers Clair and Greg and his irst wife Judy (Marchildon).



Tyrone was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and grew up in many Canadian and US cities, but he spent the majority of his years in the Greater Toronto-area. His final years were enjoyed close to his grandchildren in Squamish, BC, and Dublin, Ireland.

Tyrone was passionate about many things, among them were his family, his outstanding sales career at Pitney-Bowes for over 30 years, Blues music and Blues Cruises, travel/road trips and telling stories.



The family would like to thank the staff as The Squamish General Hospital for their help and kindness over the last few months. A special thank you to Dr. Glen Stelzl and his colleagues for providing Tyrone with wonderful medical care. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 28th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 2449 The Blvd. Garibaldi Highlands. (Squamish), BC Reception to follow.



A second Funeral and Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Perkinsield, Ontario.



