Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vedanti Amrit Jehman. View Sign Obituary

Devoted father and grandfather - Vedanti Amrit Jehman, 83 - passed away on April 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Surinder Kumari Jehman, and is survived by his five children: Sweda, Sulekha, Vijay, Joti and Pamela; and six grandchildren: Maiya, Briya, Jaiden, Luvina, Nikhil and Ayaan.

He is treasured by his loving family as a kind-hearted, peaceful, honest, compassionate, humble, and gentle man. He is fondly remembered for his hearty laughter and light-hearted, loving nature. Vedanti worked most recently in Canada for Weldwood/Interfor in Squamish, BC for 30 years. He was a man of prayer, who also enjoyed daily walks, reading up on holistic health and current events - and lots of quality time with his family.

We will ever remember him with immense love and gratitude in our hearts, and deeply miss his presence in our lives. May his soul rest in peace. Due to the current emergency in BC, the family will have a private funeral and cremation in April, and a celebration of life later on with all those who loved him. Instead of flowers, the family request donations in his name be made to Shiv Mandir in Burnaby, BC or the Surrey Hospital Foundation.

Devoted father and grandfather - Vedanti Amrit Jehman, 83 - passed away on April 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Surinder Kumari Jehman, and is survived by his five children: Sweda, Sulekha, Vijay, Joti and Pamela; and six grandchildren: Maiya, Briya, Jaiden, Luvina, Nikhil and Ayaan.He is treasured by his loving family as a kind-hearted, peaceful, honest, compassionate, humble, and gentle man. He is fondly remembered for his hearty laughter and light-hearted, loving nature. Vedanti worked most recently in Canada for Weldwood/Interfor in Squamish, BC for 30 years. He was a man of prayer, who also enjoyed daily walks, reading up on holistic health and current events - and lots of quality time with his family.We will ever remember him with immense love and gratitude in our hearts, and deeply miss his presence in our lives. May his soul rest in peace. Due to the current emergency in BC, the family will have a private funeral and cremation in April, and a celebration of life later on with all those who loved him. Instead of flowers, the family request donations in his name be made to Shiv Mandir in Burnaby, BC or the Surrey Hospital Foundation. Published in The Squamish Chief from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Squamish Chief Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close