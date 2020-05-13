Mrs. Ann Elizabeth Johnson, age 80, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.



Mrs. Johnson was a native of Atlanta, GA, raised in Andalusia and Birmingham, AL and had resided in Milton, FL for the past 5 years. She was a member and ordained Deacon of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Milton, FL, ZTA Sorority, graduate of Auburn University with BS Degree and Central Michigan University with a MS Degree. Her hobbies included knitting, garden club, loom weaving, backpacking (did a 160 mile trek in the Himalayas), international traveler, camping, charities, reading, cross country skiing and sewing. She retired from Indian Health services as a Medical Technologist. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Simmons.



She is survived by her husband, James Johnson, III; children, Andrew Johnson and Melissa Harris; grandchildren, Matthew, Katie, James, Ben, Deanna, Sarah; great grandchild, David Stokes, Jr.; brother, Donald Simmons; brother-in-law, Lamar Ellis and many nephews and nieces.



Memorial services will be held at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church at later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Family Resource Center at 6607 Elva Street, Milton, Florida 32570.



Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC arranged the viewing in Atmore, AL.