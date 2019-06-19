Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Mearl (VonAxelson) Dyal. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Mearl (VonAxelson) Dyal passed away due to complications from a long term illness on June 17, 2019, at the age of 75. Annie Mearl was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



Annie Mearl was born on August 13, 1943, to Albert and Ruby (McCranie) VonAxelson. She grew up on a farm in Munson and graduated from Munson School in 1962. Upon graduating, she went to work for Monsanto. She worked for Monsanto for 33 years until she retired due to complications from breast cancer.



At Monsanto she met her best friend and husband, Don Dyal. She and Don had a long and loving marriage of 55 years. In her younger years, Annie loved sports and enjoyed cheering and playing basketball in high school. She went on to play for the Monsanto Intramural Ladies Basketball Team in the late 1960s. Together, Annie and Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, travelling, and spending time with their children and grandchildren.



Annie Mearl was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruby VonAxelson; brothers, Eddie VonAxelson, Oscar VonAxelson, and Freddy VonAxelson; and her sister, Virginia Lundy.



She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Trent) Taber of Pace, Florida, Donna (Clint) Abernathy of Panama City, Florida, and Mary (Baynard) Ward of Andalusia, Alabama. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Cameron Weith, Christopher Weith, Zac (Megan) Dunsford, Audrey Ward and Zoie Ward. Sadly, her husband Don passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019.



Visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Dyal, was held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.



Funeral Services for the couple was held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Dr. Mike Wiggins officiating.



Burial followed services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton, Florida, with Lewis Funeral Home directing. Their grandsons and nephews served as pallbearers.



