Anthony (Tony) Eugene Fussell was born in Pensacola, Florida on March 9, 1962 (58) and passed away suddenly on April 4, 2020 at his home in Selma, Texas. He was a graduate of Milton High, Milton,FL and served in the

Tony worked hard but he also played hard. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting but especially loved playing golf with his Dad and brother. He gave his wife a set of clubs and taught her to play. He said this way I will always have a golf buddy. He showed affection to his mother by teasing. She showed him affection by always preparing his favorite meals. Tony loved to tease his brother and call himself her favorite. He always looked forward to spending an evening playing a competitive game of cards with all his family members. Tony became a father when he married Marcy. He loved his children and was greatly loved in return. His love for his children surpassed biology.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Lena Fussell and maternal grandparents Archie and Louise Lloyd. Tony is survived by his wife of twenty years, Marcella "Marcy" Honea Fussell; children, Meryl (Richard) Wideman and Nigel Predmore; parents, Gene and Sandra Fussell; brother, Terry (Miriam) Fussell. He was also loved by a host of aunts, uncles and other family members. He was greatly respected and loved by his in laws the Honea family.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service will be held in Texas and in Pensacola at a later date.

Anyone who knew Tony observed the great affection he had for his furry companions Rocko, Lilly and Sophie. In lieu of flowers donations may made to New Rattitudes Rat Terrier Rescue Organization

newrattitude.org/support/donate/

