Betty I. (Collier) Webb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty, 77, departed June 20, 2020. She was a wonderful housewife and mother. Betty is the daughter of C.P. and Hattie Collier.
She was preceded in death by her son, Harold, II and granddaughter, Danyel Phillips.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold A. Webb; daughter, Robin Flinn; daughter, Kimberly Whitfield (Tim); brother, Clifford Collier (Christine); brother, Billy Collier; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is entrusted with arrangements.
Services were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Mike Wiggins officiating. Burial followed at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send Gideon Bibles in memory of Betty.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved