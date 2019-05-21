Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean "Jeannie" (Sudderth) Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannie S. Anderson, 72 of Milton, FL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 20, 2019 following an extended illness.



Betty Jean Sudderth Anderson was born in Atlanta, GA on January 10, 1947. She was a loving wife, mother and Gigi who will be loved and missed by all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jepp Byron Sudderth and Frances Rostellan (Miller) Sudderth and a sister, Mary Jo Sudderth Earnhardt.



She is survived by her husband Clint of 53 years, daughters Pat Hill (Bill) of Lakeland, Pam Dorough of Powder Springs, GA, a granddaughter Paige Hill, one sister, Jan Hinson of Fayetteville, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jeannie was employed as office manager at Watkins Corporation and worked side by side at the family business Anderson Equipment for more than 40 years.



She was a faithful and active member of Bagdad First Assembly of God where she served as Sunday School secretary for over 30 years and in many other capacities. Jeannie was known for her witty personality and sweet spirit.

