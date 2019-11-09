Guest Book View Sign Service Information NC 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL 32583 (850)-623-2205 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM National Cremation & Burial Society 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL View Map Service 11:00 AM National Cremation & Burial Society 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty L. Maddux passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Betty was born on April 26, 1929 in Lauderdale, MS. She graduated from Florida State University in 1951 with a Music and History degree. Betty later received a certificate in Bible Studies.

She began her teaching career at Century High School in 1952. On July 23, 1971, Betty married Charlie. She continued her teaching career at Milton High School where she was the Choral Director from 1967-1990. Betty and her "Music Makers" won many awards and were invited to sing at Washington, D.C. and Disney World; after Betty retired, she continued to teach the Bible at her weekly women's Bible study classes at her home. She was an active Christian and always looking for ways to bring others closer to Jesus. She attended Northridge Church in Pensacola, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband retired United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Charles T. Maddux. She is survived by one daughter, Sue Porth currently residing in Philadelphia, PA and one cousin, Keith Early residing in Atlanta, GA.

The Funeral will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society, 5641 Highway 90 West, Milton, FL 32583, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Viewing will be at 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. The graveside will be held at Bayview Memorial Park, 3351 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019

