Bill (Shepard) O'Neil (82) passed away on 9/19/19 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mr. O'Neil was a retired Navy Vietnam veteran who served for 20 years. His last duty station was Whiting Naval Air Station in Santa Rosa County, Florida.
After retirement, Mr. O'Neil settled in Milton, Florida and became a Sheriff's Deputy. He was later severely injured while on patrol and was retired from the department on disability.
Mr. O'Neil is survived by his wife, retired Milton H.S. English teacher Marian (Shepard) O'Neil, son Bruce (Tammy) O'Neil, of Lansing, IL, son Bryan (Elena) O'Neil, of Colorado Springs, CO, grandson Sean O'Neil of Colorado Springs, CO, brother, James Shepard, of Ft Worth, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Cora Shepard, brother Clinton Shepard, and sister Polly Shepard Early.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23, 2019