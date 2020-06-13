Born Wilmington, Delaware. Reside in Milton, Fl since 1981.

Married March 9. 1968, Newark, Delaware.

Survived by her husband of 52 years Rufus L. DeLoach. Daughter Angela E. Williams. Son Joseph L DeLoach.

Four Grandchildren. Krystal N. Massey, Danielle N. DeLoach, Lonnie J. Massey and Brody L. DeLoach.

One brother Leland Aiken and one sister Patricia Slaugther, both in Delaware.

Brenda belived in God and was Babtised Sept. 25, 1966. She was a graduate of Christiana High School in 1967.

Brenda earned a degree and became the diatary manager of the Century Care Center, Century, Fl

from early 1990's to 2003. In 2003 she retired on disability due to COPD. The desease took her down over 17 years.

We have a small family but she had many friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Thank you Miss Dorthy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store