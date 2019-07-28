Bucklen Carlo "Buck" Brignano, of Milton, passed away on Friday ,July 26, 2019.
Mr. Brignano was born in Hartford Connecticut March 8, 1938, to Mario and Marion Brignano. Buck served in the Navy and met the love of his life Mary Kathryn (Beck) Brignano while stationed in Pensacola, FL.
Buck and Kitty, as he fondly called her, settled in Milton where they built a happy and fruitful life together for 50+ years. Mr. Brignano was a founding member and former Fire Chief of the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept. and served the community for many years. He was appointed posse Deputy Sheriff by Harvell Enfinger in 1975. He was awarded a plaque by Sheriff Bob Johnson for being a supporter of the Auxiliary Deputies for 30 years. Mr. Brignano worked at Westinghouse on Scenic hwy. for over 22 years as a machinist/equipment operator.
Mr. Brignano was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Brignano; his parents, Mario and Marion Brignano, and a brother, David "Butch" Yockachonis.
He is survived by his brother, John "Jack" Ahern; children, Don Sweeney (Bev), Larry Sweeney, Bucklen Carlo Brignano Jr., Carolyn York, Ted Brignano, Kathy "Sue" Lord (Mike) and David Brignano (Keli). Mr. Brignano had 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren that will miss their Pawpaw and cherish their memories of him.
Public visitation will be at 1:30-3:00 at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Brignano will be interred at Serenity Gardens in Milton at 4:00 following the service at the funeral home. He will receive full military honors at that time.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for their kind and caring assistance during Mr. Brignano's final days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept.
CONDOLENCES:
www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home/
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2019