Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bucklen Carlo "Buck" Brignano. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Bucklen Carlo "Buck" Brignano, of Milton, passed away on Friday ,July 26, 2019.



Mr. Brignano was born in Hartford Connecticut March 8, 1938, to Mario and Marion Brignano. Buck served in the Navy and met the love of his life Mary Kathryn (Beck) Brignano while stationed in Pensacola, FL.



Buck and Kitty, as he fondly called her, settled in Milton where they built a happy and fruitful life together for 50+ years. Mr. Brignano was a founding member and former Fire Chief of the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept. and served the community for many years. He was appointed posse Deputy Sheriff by Harvell Enfinger in 1975. He was awarded a plaque by Sheriff Bob Johnson for being a supporter of the Auxiliary Deputies for 30 years. Mr. Brignano worked at Westinghouse on Scenic hwy. for over 22 years as a machinist/equipment operator.



Mr. Brignano was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Brignano; his parents, Mario and Marion Brignano, and a brother, David "Butch" Yockachonis.



He is survived by his brother, John "Jack" Ahern; children, Don Sweeney (Bev), Larry Sweeney, Bucklen Carlo Brignano Jr., Carolyn York, Ted Brignano, Kathy "Sue" Lord (Mike) and David Brignano (Keli). Mr. Brignano had 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren that will miss their Pawpaw and cherish their memories of him.



Public visitation will be at 1:30-3:00 at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Brignano will be interred at Serenity Gardens in Milton at 4:00 following the service at the funeral home. He will receive full military honors at that time.



The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for their kind and caring assistance during Mr. Brignano's final days.



In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept.



CONDOLENCES:

www.lewisfuneralhomes.net

www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home/

Bucklen Carlo "Buck" Brignano, of Milton, passed away on Friday ,July 26, 2019.Mr. Brignano was born in Hartford Connecticut March 8, 1938, to Mario and Marion Brignano. Buck served in the Navy and met the love of his life Mary Kathryn (Beck) Brignano while stationed in Pensacola, FL.Buck and Kitty, as he fondly called her, settled in Milton where they built a happy and fruitful life together for 50+ years. Mr. Brignano was a founding member and former Fire Chief of the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept. and served the community for many years. He was appointed posse Deputy Sheriff by Harvell Enfinger in 1975. He was awarded a plaque by Sheriff Bob Johnson for being a supporter of the Auxiliary Deputies for 30 years. Mr. Brignano worked at Westinghouse on Scenic hwy. for over 22 years as a machinist/equipment operator.Mr. Brignano was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Brignano; his parents, Mario and Marion Brignano, and a brother, David "Butch" Yockachonis.He is survived by his brother, John "Jack" Ahern; children, Don Sweeney (Bev), Larry Sweeney, Bucklen Carlo Brignano Jr., Carolyn York, Ted Brignano, Kathy "Sue" Lord (Mike) and David Brignano (Keli). Mr. Brignano had 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren that will miss their Pawpaw and cherish their memories of him.Public visitation will be at 1:30-3:00 at Lewis Funeral Home in Milton on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Brignano will be interred at Serenity Gardens in Milton at 4:00 following the service at the funeral home. He will receive full military honors at that time.The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for their kind and caring assistance during Mr. Brignano's final days.In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Skyline Volunteer Fire Dept.CONDOLENCES: Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close