Service Information

Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton , FL 32570
(850)-623-2243

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton , FL 32570

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton , FL 32570

Carolyn J. Eddins, age 74, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was a native and lifelong resident of Northwest Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and working in the yard planting, pruning or just watching the birds and squirrels play. She also enjoyed spending time with her grand-dog, Ellie Mae. Carolyn was a loving mother and wife.



She is preceded in death by her husband, J B Eddins; her mother, Nellie M. Rumler; brothers, Clarence E. Glover, Lawrence C. Glover, and Owen M. Glover, Jr.; her sister, Alma G. Oxley; her brothers-in-law, Eugene Burks, Bill Oxley; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Glover and Willistine "Willie" Glover.



Carolyn Eddins is survived by her daughter, Julie Barbie (David) Dyess; her son, Travis JB Eddins; her two brothers, John Robert (Karen) Glover and James M. Glover; one sister, Vernell "Nell" Burks, all of Milton, Florida; many loved nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and relatives.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Eddins will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Milton Chapel with Rev. Alton Nixon officiating. Burial will follow services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.



A beloved mother and friend, she will be missed by all those that had the pleasure to know her.

