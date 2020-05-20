Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Willis "Willie" Pate. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Willis "Willie" Pate, 56, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020.



Willie was born January 26, 1964 in Dallas, Texas. He worked his way up in the Maritime industry from a deckhand, or "duck-ineer" as they were called on tugboats, to an Engineer for Crowley Maritime. Willie studied hard and worked diligently to earn his degree and move up through the ranks. One of his greatest memories was rounding the horn of Africa. He loved to share stories of his travels through many foreign and domestic ports, including Mexico, Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Japan, and the Christmas he spent in Alaska.



Willie was faithful to his family and friends. He was the "rock" of his family.



He is preceded in death by his "Pops" Danny Soles.



Willie is survived by his mother, Gail Hall Soles, of Bagdad, Florida; two sons, Wyatt Willis Pate and Noah McKay Pate, both of New Orleans, Louisiana; and his siblings, David (Joy Brown) Pate of Pace, Florida, Aubrey Montgomery of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Virginia "Ginger" Brazwell of Pace, Florida; and an uncle, Robert Hall, of Pensacola, Florida.



He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his nieces, Ava, Alex, Samantha, Meghan, Angelina, Brione, Shauna, Richey, and Angelica; three nephews, Jarod, Jeremy and Joe; his great-nieces, Tharesa, Mylah Rose, Zeva and Candice; extended family members, Sue Ann Thompson and Miss Eloise; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Because of the Corona Virus pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. We will update the Lewis Funeral Home website and facebook post if the family decides to hold services at a later date.



Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.



Condolences may be left for the family at



