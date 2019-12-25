Cheryl Ann Pendleton Lay passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Cheryl was born on October 1, 1954, and proudly grew up in Bagdad, FL. She was the second child of Glenn and Doris Pendleton.

Cheryl was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Stephen Pendleton, and granddaughter Hannah Claire Sweeney.

Cheryl enjoyed gardening, reading, watching Alabama football, listening to the Beatles, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bob Lay, her two devoted children Robert (Tracie) Lay and Heather (Dylan) Sweeney, Karen Farmer "sister", her three loving grandchildren, Savannah, Clayton, and Meagan. She also leaves behind many cherished family members and friends. Cheryl had such a presence of life that touched everyone around her. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside memorial service will be held December 20, 2019 at 1 o'clock at the Harold Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include her nephews.

Michael Edge and Jim Lay will be officiating.