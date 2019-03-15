Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Adams. View Sign

Clinton passed peacefully at the age of 88. He was Born and raised in the Milton area and lived out his remaining life with his late wife, Rose (1917-2004) in Panama City, Fl.



He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Post Office as a mail carrier where he retired.



He will now join all of his family members in Heaven.



He is survived by daughters Beth Ann, son-in-law Larry, grandchildren Christopher and Mary (1979-1995), great-grandchildren, Cody and Taylor, and nieces and nephews throughout the area.



His parents were Tillman and Lillian Bertie (Crain) Adams. He had two brothers, Cecil Jay and Clarence and a sister, Stella Louise (Adams) Harvell.



My dad was a one of a kind man, who was respected and loved by many. He will be missed by all who knew him and is the last survivor of the Adams family.

