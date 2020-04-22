Cynthia Diane Butler was born on August 15, 1960 and returned to Heaven on April 12, 2020.

Cynthia graduated from pace High School and after school she began work in retail. She worked for Miller Oil Company, Chevron, Gayfers, Dillards and Sears.

She attended Technical School and went on to Mast a profession in Corrections. She was a control room operator at Santa Rosa County Jail and she trained to be a Correctional Deputy. Once she was certified Cynthia went on to touch may lives. She worked as a Correctional Officer at Santa Rosa Correctional Institute and then transferred to Okaloosa County where she made many friends through her passion for helping others.

Cynthia is preceded in death by grandparents, Tom and Evia Baggett and Isaac and Ethel Dunsford; father, William Dunsford and uncles, Troy Baggett and Benty Baggett.

She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Laverle Nobley; husband, Matthew Butler; sons, Steven Fort and Nicholas Fort; brother, James Dunsford and grandsons, Joshua and Ryan Fort.

Cynthia was a strong woman and a good mother, she will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

