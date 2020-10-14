1/1
Cynthia Louise "Cindy" (Edwards) Pope
Cindy Pope, 68 was loved by many. She was native of Virginia and resided in Florida over 20 years. She was known for her sweet nature and light hearted humor.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, William H. Pope, and her parents, Shirley L. (Davis) Edwards & Walter Edwards.
She is survived by three children: Michael D. Reber (Navarre), Tonya L. Toomey (Milton), and Kevin S. Pope (Milton), many grand-children and great grand-children.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life family party.
In her final days, she requested everyone to take time to appreciate the little things in life. She wanted everyone to "Pause to watch every raindrop," because life is short; remember to love and that God gives us strength.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
