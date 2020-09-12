1/1
Debra Jean "Debbie" Smith
Debra Jean Smith "Debbie", 64, of Milton, was called home by God on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Frederick, Maryland. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She was a devoted housewife which allowed her time to have a hand in raising three of her nieces. As a Mother, Nana and Grandmother, she could be stern but there was never a doubt that you were loved. To those who were blessed to call her Nana, she will forever be in their hearts and the lessons she taught will not be forgotten. Being a Nana isn't just a name you can be given. It's earned not only with family but with the countless others not related whose lives she's touched along her path. She had a very special sense of humor (you just never knew what would be coming out of her mouth) and loved to play jokes. She could pull a prank better than anyone.

Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of those left behind. She is preceded in death by: her loving husband, "Smitty" (Detra Smith); her parents, Eugene and Noreen Hamilton; mother-in-law, Francis Moyers Smith; brother, Mike Hamilton; sisters, Marjorie Holden and Noreen Pittman; and her dog Nubbs, her protector.

She is survived by: her daughter, Denise Adkins and husband Steve; son, Larry Hamilton and wife Shelley; step-daughter, Tina Cain and husband Norm; brothers: Eugene Hamilton, Jimmy Hamilton and wife Donna, and Bobby Hamilton; sisters: Jerrie Timmons and husband Porter, Donna Pierce, and Darlene Douglass and husband Matt; brother-in-law, Thomas Pittman. She is also survived by grandchildren: Alexis and Jordan Hamilton, Alexis Balbas-Bradovich, Kevin Balbas, Brittny Adkins, Stevie Adkins and Dalton Coursey; four nephews and six nieces and three special nieces whom she helped raise and called her Nana: Detra Wolfe, Kelli Cothern and Andrea Hamilton; and her dog, Oola Mae "Barksalot Smith" that she loved very much.

Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of local arrangements.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
SEP
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memories & Condolences

September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 9, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
September 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
