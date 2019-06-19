Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Elton Dyal. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Don Elton Dyal passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 83. Don was a wonderful husband, father and papa. Don succumbed to a prolonged illness.



Don or "Double D" as he was known by many of his friends was born in Lottie, Alabama, on December 11, 1935, to Don C. Dyal and Mary Ruth (Godwin) Dyal. He graduated from Frisco City High School in 1954, and then entered the United States Army. Don was stationed in Japan and at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. After serving in the army for five years, Don returned home to Mexia, Alabama, and began his career at Monsanto in Pensacola. Don worked at Monsanto for 30 years. He served as Chief of Security the last ten years of his career before retiring in 1991.



It was at Monsanto where Don met his best friend and wife, Annie Mearl VonAxelson. Don and Annie were married in 1964, and made their home in Milton, Florida. Together they had three daughters, Vicki, Donna, and Mary. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with children and grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Don C. and Mary Ruth Dyal; and his brothers, James "Jimmy" Dyal and Rev. Floyd B. Dyal.



Don is survived by his daughters Vicki (Trent) Taber of Pace, Florida, Donna (Clint) Abernathy of Panama City, Florida, and Mary (Baynard) Ward of Andalusia, Alabama. He is also survived by his grandchildren John Cameron Weith, Christopher Weith, Zac (Megan) Dunsford, Audrey Ward and Zoie Ward. Sadly, his wife of 55 years, Annie Mearl, passed away shortly after Mr. Dyal on Monday, June 17, 2019.



Visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Dyal, was held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.



Funeral Services for the couple was held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Dr. Mike Wiggins officiating.



Burial followed services in Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton, Florida, with Lewis Funeral Home directing. Their grandsons and nephews served as pallbearers.



