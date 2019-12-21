|
Donald Ray Myers, 83, of Milton, Florida, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Pensacola, Florida. Born October 27, 1936, in Elbert, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Newton & Nannie Geneva Wooldridge Myers. Don was a graduate of Gary (West Virginia) High School.
Don was proud to have served in the United States Navy, and enjoyed traveling the world while serving his country. He retired after 20 years from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer, having served two tours in Vietnam, during which time Don was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal as well as the Gold Star. After retirement from the Navy, Don then went on to work aboard NAS Pensacola for their Public Works Department as a pipe fitter, retiring from that position after 22 years. Don loved to watch FSU Football on television, after being a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed working in his yard, as well as taking trips and making memories with his family. Many of those family memories include countless weekends visiting Biloxi, Mississippi, where he enjoyed the gaming as well as a good crab buffet. Don was a wonderful father, husband, father-in-law, and Pee Paw, and he will be dearly missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his siblings, Howard, Orville, Bill, Wade, Roger, Fremont Myers, Lois Childress, and Margie Dula. Survivors include his wife Mary Elizabeth Morgan Myers, Milton, Florida, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Alan Culp, Pace, Florida, granddaughter Lilly Culp, Pace, Florida, stepson and daughter-in-law Rex Allen and Kim Morgan and their sons Jeff and Adam, St. Albans, West Virginia, siblings Juanita Alford of Princeton, West Virginia, Doris Hermes of Carlsbad, California, and Ralph (and wife Judy) Myers of Welch, West Virginia, sister-in-law Anna Myers, Panama City, Florida, his loyal dog Gidget, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
The family has honored Don's request to be cremated, and his ashes will be interred at a later date.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
