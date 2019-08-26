Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mildred James. View Sign Service Information St Rose of Lima Catholic Chr 6457 Park Ave Milton, FL 32570 Rosary 9:30 AM St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Milton , FL View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Milton , FL View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Milton , FL View Map Burial 2:00 PM Barrancas National Cemetery NAS Pensacola , FL View Map Celebration of Life 3:30 PM St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Mildred James of Milton, Florida



On the Feast of Saint Rose of Lima, August 23, 2019, Dorothy Mildred James died at home peacefully in her sleep from complications of a stroke at 96 years old. Her loving and faithful husband of nearly 73 years, Eugene "Red" James, loved, honored, and protected her to the very end.



Dorothy was born in a farmhouse on October 21, 1922, in Carrollton, OH, to Noah Clarence and Mary Louise Hedrick. She was the sixth of seven children, all siblings are now deceased: Margaret, Victor, Tom, John, Don, and Irene. She moved to Detroit, MI, after high school graduation because her Aunt Jen told her "she was really a city girl, not a country girl." In her time, she worked in a movie theater ticket office, a lawyer's office, and for The Union. In 1943, she met Red at a USO dance in Detroit while he was in flight training. He served in WWII as an F4U Corsair pilot. After the war, Red and Dorothy were married on January 25, 1947, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in River Rouge, MI. From there, they moved to Hanford, CA, to be near her brothers, John (Mary) and Don (Helen). They had two children (Richard "Dick" and Diann), and in 1952, Red was called in from the USMC Reserves to serve in the Korean conflict.



Upon his return from Korea, Red and Dorothy were stationed at NAS Whiting Field where Red was a flight instructor, and they reared their six children: Dick, Diann, Bobby, Ralph, Randy, and Michael.



Dorothy was a devout Catholic and active member of the community and her church. She was at the ground-breaking of the first Catholic church of Milton - St Rose of Lima - in 1957, and the church was built by her husband. She was a member of The Altar Society, St Rose Ladies' Auxiliary, Milton Garden Club, Bridge Club, and numerous other organizations throughout her life. She was a caring, elegant lady who enjoyed fashion, hair and make-up, elaborate parties, fine dining, classical music, playing bridge and piano, fireplaces, roses, and dark chocolate. She leaves behind an extended family who is so grateful for all the memorable years they had with her and who loves and misses her immensely.



Red and Dorothy have 6 children: Richard "Dick" (Elise), Diann (Vic) VanGrowski, Bobby, Ralph, Randy (Angie), Michael (Lisa). They have 16 grandchildren: Paige (Alex) Brauer, Jenna (Paul) Giannini, Tommy (Kara), Heather Evans, Allison VanGrowski, Erik VanGrowski, Nick (Sierra), Casie (future Mrs. Ryan Dewitz), Bradley, Corey (Emily), Jonathan, Joshua, Shelley, Joanna (Rob) Case, Joseph Miller, and Alexandra (Jeremy) Misery. They have 15 great grandchildren: Sterling, Ella, Van, Luke, Sylvie, Bentley, Max, Kohlton, Kason, Korbin, Kallen, Rodi, Nolan, Flynn, and another on the way.



Dorothy was preceded in death by their son, Ralph, and grandson, Jonathan James.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the caregivers who have loved and aided Dorothy over the years, especially Rebecca, Ashley, Lora, Suzy, and Rhonda, as well as the team from Emerald Coast Hospice. National Cremation and Burial Society will be handling the services.



Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Milton, FL, on



Thursday, Aug 29, 2019: 9:30am Holy Rosary, 10-11am Visitation, 11am Funeral Mass ,2pm Burial at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, 3:30pm Celebration of Life Reception at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Rose of Lima Building Fund, 6451 Park Avenue, Milton, FL 32570. Dorothy Mildred James of Milton, FloridaOn the Feast of Saint Rose of Lima, August 23, 2019, Dorothy Mildred James died at home peacefully in her sleep from complications of a stroke at 96 years old. Her loving and faithful husband of nearly 73 years, Eugene "Red" James, loved, honored, and protected her to the very end.Dorothy was born in a farmhouse on October 21, 1922, in Carrollton, OH, to Noah Clarence and Mary Louise Hedrick. She was the sixth of seven children, all siblings are now deceased: Margaret, Victor, Tom, John, Don, and Irene. She moved to Detroit, MI, after high school graduation because her Aunt Jen told her "she was really a city girl, not a country girl." In her time, she worked in a movie theater ticket office, a lawyer's office, and for The Union. In 1943, she met Red at a USO dance in Detroit while he was in flight training. He served in WWII as an F4U Corsair pilot. After the war, Red and Dorothy were married on January 25, 1947, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in River Rouge, MI. From there, they moved to Hanford, CA, to be near her brothers, John (Mary) and Don (Helen). They had two children (Richard "Dick" and Diann), and in 1952, Red was called in from the USMC Reserves to serve in the Korean conflict.Upon his return from Korea, Red and Dorothy were stationed at NAS Whiting Field where Red was a flight instructor, and they reared their six children: Dick, Diann, Bobby, Ralph, Randy, and Michael.Dorothy was a devout Catholic and active member of the community and her church. She was at the ground-breaking of the first Catholic church of Milton - St Rose of Lima - in 1957, and the church was built by her husband. She was a member of The Altar Society, St Rose Ladies' Auxiliary, Milton Garden Club, Bridge Club, and numerous other organizations throughout her life. She was a caring, elegant lady who enjoyed fashion, hair and make-up, elaborate parties, fine dining, classical music, playing bridge and piano, fireplaces, roses, and dark chocolate. She leaves behind an extended family who is so grateful for all the memorable years they had with her and who loves and misses her immensely.Red and Dorothy have 6 children: Richard "Dick" (Elise), Diann (Vic) VanGrowski, Bobby, Ralph, Randy (Angie), Michael (Lisa). They have 16 grandchildren: Paige (Alex) Brauer, Jenna (Paul) Giannini, Tommy (Kara), Heather Evans, Allison VanGrowski, Erik VanGrowski, Nick (Sierra), Casie (future Mrs. Ryan Dewitz), Bradley, Corey (Emily), Jonathan, Joshua, Shelley, Joanna (Rob) Case, Joseph Miller, and Alexandra (Jeremy) Misery. They have 15 great grandchildren: Sterling, Ella, Van, Luke, Sylvie, Bentley, Max, Kohlton, Kason, Korbin, Kallen, Rodi, Nolan, Flynn, and another on the way.Dorothy was preceded in death by their son, Ralph, and grandson, Jonathan James.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the caregivers who have loved and aided Dorothy over the years, especially Rebecca, Ashley, Lora, Suzy, and Rhonda, as well as the team from Emerald Coast Hospice. National Cremation and Burial Society will be handling the services.Funeral Services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Milton, FL, onThursday, Aug 29, 2019: 9:30am Holy Rosary, 10-11am Visitation, 11am Funeral Mass ,2pm Burial at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, 3:30pm Celebration of Life Reception at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Rose of Lima Building Fund, 6451 Park Avenue, Milton, FL 32570. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Aug. 26 to Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close