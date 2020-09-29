Douglas E. Goss
Douglas E. Goss, 60, born in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 28, 1959, to Edward Goss and Doris McGlasson, both of which has preceded him in death.
Doug was very proud to be a graduate of Louisville Male Traditional High School and of being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army.
Doug departed this life and began his eternal one on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Laconda; his devoted children, Chris (Marissa), Dorigrace Keeling (Dontez), Lori, and Ashley (Vince); ten (10) grandchildren; and five (5) great-grandchildren.
Doug, Dad, Poppy, or Dougie Boo Bear (whichever name you were most familiar with) will be forever remembered for his beautiful soul, his undeniable generosity, and his never-ending love of life.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home