Earl Chuck Bassett, age 66, of Milton, FL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019. Chuck is survived by his wife, Beverly, his brother, Randy Bassett (Debbie) and his niece, Lindsay Bassett. Chuck was born in Langdale, AL. Chuck's parents moved to Milton in search of employment with Cyanamid. After graduating from Milton High School, Chuck attended Pensacola Junior College, Auburn University, and finally obtained his Master's in Education at the University of West Florida, with a major in English.



Chuck worked in several schools within Santa Rosa County. He taught at Munson, Pace High, and Central High School. He retired from Central High School in 2007, with approximately 30 years of service. He loved teaching children and helping coach the girls' softball team at Central High School. Chuck assisted with other sports at Central High School as well. He also taught at I.T.T. Tech, in Pensacola for a short period. Chuck was fortunate to be awarded Teacher of the Year, for school years 1992-1993 and 2000-2001 at Central High School. He was a member of the Santa Rosa Professional Educators (SRPE). He wanted the best education and curriculum for the children of Santa Rosa County School System.



Chuck loved sports and enjoyed playing golf. He occasionally caddied for Randy during the U.S. Senior Open qualifier tournaments. Chuck also played softball in local church tournaments. When he played for the United Church of Holley in 1985, the team was fortunate to advance to nationals that year. Of the team players, Chuck was one of three players selected for the honor of "First Team All-State" with a batting average of .611.



Chuck wrote articles for Pensacola News Journal, The Daily News and the Press Gazette. He also loved covering sports for several local papers. While retired, he critiqued papers for doctors or professors who had to publish articles as part of their tenure. Chuck was also fortunate to author 2 books that were published and was blessed to have his book signing event at First Baptist Church of Milton.



After the tragic death of three of his students at Central High School, Chuck rededicated his life to the Lord. He began attending First Baptist Church and seeking God's will for his life. Soon, he began preaching at other churches in the area when needed. He served as interim pastor at a few of them. After retiring from teaching, Chuck continued to serve at other churches when needed. He went on numerous mission trips in places like Russia, Trinidad, Ukraine, and Romania.



Chuck and his wife, "Queen Bev", just celebrated their forty-fourth anniversary this past June. They were fortunate to go to Flounders on the beach for a little while before having to return home due to Chuck's illness. In Chuck's final days he could not get online to send out his daily devotionals to his followers on social media. Chuck loved the Lord with all his soul and his only desire was to glorify God and get the "Word" out to any and all who would listen. His one desire was to spread the Gospel to as many people as possible even near the end of his life.



A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Milton, in the Main Sanctuary. Visitation will be from 2-3pm and the service will start right after the visitation. There will be a reception for the family only, immediately after the service in the Family Life Center.

