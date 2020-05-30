Earlene Johnston Russell, age 91, of Milton, Florida, went home to her Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a devoted member of the Community of Christ Church and was known to be a Prayer Warrior.
Earlene was born in Jay, Florida, on August 14, 1928, and grew up in Berrydale, Florida, and Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, and later received her teaching degree from U.W.F.
Because of her strong faith, Mrs. Russell used her time to help those in nursing homes and she had numerous hobbies: china painting, sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, gardening, traveling, cooking, serving as organist at church, and worshiping her Heavenly Father. She was an example of compassion and generosity to her family and friends who will greatly miss her.
Earlene taught school for many years in Santa Rosa County and was known as a loving and patient teacher.
Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband in 1995; an infant daughter; her parents, Joseph Earl Johnston and Wave McArthur Johnston; and her two sisters, Gene J. Greene and Donna J. Stringfellow.
In 1949 Earlene married Doug Russell who later owned Russell Tire Co. in Milton. Their four surviving daughters are Karen (Dennis) Halfhill, of Tallahassee, FL, Elizabeth (Darrell) Carter of Milton, FL, Julie (Terry) Wallace, of Baker, FL, and Loretta (Scott) Mainwaring, of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Bret Wallace, Brandy Wallace, Patrick Halfhill, Jake Halfhill, Nicolas Carter, Amanda Mainwaring German, Jared Mainwaring, Lydia Mainwaring and Haley Mainwaring; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home
Earlene was born in Jay, Florida, on August 14, 1928, and grew up in Berrydale, Florida, and Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, and later received her teaching degree from U.W.F.
Because of her strong faith, Mrs. Russell used her time to help those in nursing homes and she had numerous hobbies: china painting, sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, gardening, traveling, cooking, serving as organist at church, and worshiping her Heavenly Father. She was an example of compassion and generosity to her family and friends who will greatly miss her.
Earlene taught school for many years in Santa Rosa County and was known as a loving and patient teacher.
Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband in 1995; an infant daughter; her parents, Joseph Earl Johnston and Wave McArthur Johnston; and her two sisters, Gene J. Greene and Donna J. Stringfellow.
In 1949 Earlene married Doug Russell who later owned Russell Tire Co. in Milton. Their four surviving daughters are Karen (Dennis) Halfhill, of Tallahassee, FL, Elizabeth (Darrell) Carter of Milton, FL, Julie (Terry) Wallace, of Baker, FL, and Loretta (Scott) Mainwaring, of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Bret Wallace, Brandy Wallace, Patrick Halfhill, Jake Halfhill, Nicolas Carter, Amanda Mainwaring German, Jared Mainwaring, Lydia Mainwaring and Haley Mainwaring; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on May 30, 2020.