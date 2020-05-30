Earlene (Johnston) Russell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlene Johnston Russell, age 91, of Milton, Florida, went home to her Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was a devoted member of the Community of Christ Church and was known to be a Prayer Warrior.

Earlene was born in Jay, Florida, on August 14, 1928, and grew up in Berrydale, Florida, and Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, and later received her teaching degree from U.W.F.

Because of her strong faith, Mrs. Russell used her time to help those in nursing homes and she had numerous hobbies: china painting, sewing, quilting, crocheting, reading, gardening, traveling, cooking, serving as organist at church, and worshiping her Heavenly Father. She was an example of compassion and generosity to her family and friends who will greatly miss her.

Earlene taught school for many years in Santa Rosa County and was known as a loving and patient teacher.

Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband in 1995; an infant daughter; her parents, Joseph Earl Johnston and Wave McArthur Johnston; and her two sisters, Gene J. Greene and Donna J. Stringfellow.

In 1949 Earlene married Doug Russell who later owned Russell Tire Co. in Milton. Their four surviving daughters are Karen (Dennis) Halfhill, of Tallahassee, FL, Elizabeth (Darrell) Carter of Milton, FL, Julie (Terry) Wallace, of Baker, FL, and Loretta (Scott) Mainwaring, of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Bret Wallace, Brandy Wallace, Patrick Halfhill, Jake Halfhill, Nicolas Carter, Amanda Mainwaring German, Jared Mainwaring, Lydia Mainwaring and Haley Mainwaring; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 27, 2020
I just lost a wonderful cousin. Earline, you won't be forgotten.
Millie Gintz
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved