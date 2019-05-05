Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Colleen Gibson. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn - Covina Hills 21300 Via Verde Drive Covina , CA 91724 (800)-204-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Edith Colleen Gibson, 94, a resident of San Dimas Retirement community in San Dimas, California, passed away May 1, 2019, at home. Mrs. Gibson was born in Holt, Florida, where she resided until 1963 when she moved to Los Angeles, California. She lived in Southern California for the remainder of her life in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Dimas.



She is survived by her four children: Carolyn (and Rick) Elmore of La Verne, CA, Claude (and Minnie) Gibson of Senoia, GA, Clint (and Christine) Gibson of North Las Vegas, NV and Carl (and Juliana) Gibson of Mission Viejo, CA. Five brothers Eric, Dean, Carl, Jess and David Hall and her sister in life, Mrs. Joann Hall; Fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and numerous loving nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by two brothers Rodney Legrand Hall and Dale Patrick Hall and two sisters Virginia Mae Trawick and Erie June Lassiter.



Funeral services and burial will be at Forest Lawn Covina, California on May 13, 2019. Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons: Joseph, Josh, Jason, Kyle, Jordan, Sam, Keith Gibson and RJ Elmore and a White Dove Release by her four granddaughters: Maria Rosso, Lesley Whitaker, Ashley Tejedor and Heather Munson, with a Bugler and reading at the gravesite.

Mrs. Edith Colleen Gibson, 94, a resident of San Dimas Retirement community in San Dimas, California, passed away May 1, 2019, at home. Mrs. Gibson was born in Holt, Florida, where she resided until 1963 when she moved to Los Angeles, California. She lived in Southern California for the remainder of her life in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and San Dimas.She is survived by her four children: Carolyn (and Rick) Elmore of La Verne, CA, Claude (and Minnie) Gibson of Senoia, GA, Clint (and Christine) Gibson of North Las Vegas, NV and Carl (and Juliana) Gibson of Mission Viejo, CA. Five brothers Eric, Dean, Carl, Jess and David Hall and her sister in life, Mrs. Joann Hall; Fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and numerous loving nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by two brothers Rodney Legrand Hall and Dale Patrick Hall and two sisters Virginia Mae Trawick and Erie June Lassiter.Funeral services and burial will be at Forest Lawn Covina, California on May 13, 2019. Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons: Joseph, Josh, Jason, Kyle, Jordan, Sam, Keith Gibson and RJ Elmore and a White Dove Release by her four granddaughters: Maria Rosso, Lesley Whitaker, Ashley Tejedor and Heather Munson, with a Bugler and reading at the gravesite. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from May 5 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close