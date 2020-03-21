Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Leroy "Ed" Sorensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Edwin Leroy Sorensen announces his passing on March 14, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida at the age of 81.



Born March 25, 1938 Omaha, Nebraska, Ed married in 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri and moved to Southern California where he spent most of his life. In 1965, he received his Contractor's License and started "Sorensen Construction". He owned several small businesses including motels, mini storages and a window company. Ed moved to Navarre, Florida in 2017 before he moved to Milton.



Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Imelda of Milton, Florida, his daughter, Yvonne April (Dennis), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, his only grandchild, James Lee (Mariya), and great-granddaughter, Lily Grace of Chumuckla, Florida, his two brothers, Herbert (Marilyn) Sorensen of Oregon and William (Pat) Sorensen of Nebraska, his step-brothers and sister, nephews and nieces and Judith, his ex-spouse, the mother of his two children. Ed was predeceased by his son, Edwin Leroy Sorensen Jr. and his brother Ramon Sorensen.



Edwin was laid to rest at the Serenity Gardens Cemetery 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, Fl 32570. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in the memory of Edwin to the Saint Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

It is with great sadness that the family of Edwin Leroy Sorensen announces his passing on March 14, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida at the age of 81.Born March 25, 1938 Omaha, Nebraska, Ed married in 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri and moved to Southern California where he spent most of his life. In 1965, he received his Contractor's License and started "Sorensen Construction". He owned several small businesses including motels, mini storages and a window company. Ed moved to Navarre, Florida in 2017 before he moved to Milton.Ed will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Imelda of Milton, Florida, his daughter, Yvonne April (Dennis), of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, his only grandchild, James Lee (Mariya), and great-granddaughter, Lily Grace of Chumuckla, Florida, his two brothers, Herbert (Marilyn) Sorensen of Oregon and William (Pat) Sorensen of Nebraska, his step-brothers and sister, nephews and nieces and Judith, his ex-spouse, the mother of his two children. Ed was predeceased by his son, Edwin Leroy Sorensen Jr. and his brother Ramon Sorensen.Edwin was laid to rest at the Serenity Gardens Cemetery 6208 Stewart Street, Milton, Fl 32570. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in the memory of Edwin to the Saint Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close