Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola 419 Yoakum Court Pensacola , FL 32505 (850)-438-6235 Visitation 11:00 AM Pine Terrace Baptist Church Milton , FL View Map Service 1:00 PM Pine Terrace Baptist Church Milton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Marie Salter departed this world to her heavenly kingdom Friday October 18, 2019. Marie was born in Andalusia, AL on April 12, 1939. Marie spent her childhood in Andalusia and at the age of 13 moved with six of her siblings and parents to Auburn, AL. In Auburn Marie was a member of Pepperell Baptist Church and later Lakeview Baptist Church. After finishing high school she attended Auburn University where she met the love of her life, Ed. Marie and Ed were married at Lakeview Baptist Church on March 25, 1961 and enjoyed over 58 years of marriage. Ed and Marie moved to Pace, FL where they started a family and raised two sons, Steve and Paul. Marie finished her undergraduate degree at the University of West Florida and became an educator in the Santa Rosa School District. During her teaching career she taught at Bagdad Elementary, King Middle School and Pace Middle School. During this time Marie completed graduate work and received a Masters in Education from UWF. In 1999 Marie retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service to our public school system.



Marie was a dedicated Christian and spent many years as a member of First Baptist Church in Milton and then moved her letter to Pine Terrace Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving the church and spent several years making sure church wide meals were successful. Marie was also a member of the Gideons International for over 42 years, a member of the Hawaiian Baptist Academy Mainland Council and a financial supporter of the Mission Aviation Fellowship. She enjoyed her Sunday school class and other church members who were dear friends. Marie also made several in-country mission trips including a mission trip with Josh and Maggie.



Marie enjoyed travel. Places she visited included Maine, Washington DC, Mammoth Cave, the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, England, Scotland, Italy, Germany, France, Austria and the Vatican.



In addition to being the most loving and caring mother for her two sons, Marie was the ultimate grandmother for her granddaughters and grandsons. Memaw was always ready to play games, read a book, bake a bunny cake or just provide a hug. The grandkids always had an open invitation to spend the night at Memaw's.



Marie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Austin and Beatrice Rabren; and her brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; sons, Steve (Patricia) Salter and Paul (Allyson) Salter; granddaughters, Maggie Salter and McKenzie (Zach) Price; grandsons, Josh (Jordan) Salter and Chase Salter; two great granddaughters, Andie Raye Salter and Scout Price. She is also survived by her brothers: Mark (Mildred, deceased) Rabren, Harold (Dot, deceased) Rabren, Donald (Nancy) Rabren, Carlos (Carolyn) Rabren, Wayne (Charlene) Rabren; sisters, Katherine (Ed, deceased) Dilbeck and Patricia (Earl) Mitchell. Marie was extremely proud of her parents, her siblings, and the extended Rabren family and loved them beyond measure.



Marie had loving relationships with her in-laws, Dewey and JoAnn (deceased) Pitman, Jim (deceased) and Lou Salter, Ohlen and Martha Wilson, and John (Glenda) Salter. Marie was especially close to her brother and sister in law, Bill and Helen Salter. "Aunt Marie" loved her nieces and nephews and will be missed by all.



The family would like to especially thank Pat Pearson, Pastor Dr. Mike Wiggins, Pastor Justin Gambrell, the PTBC staff, S.S. Connections, Beck Sunshine Class, and the many others who provided assistance and prayers over the past year. The family also wishes to extend thanks and appreciation to the staff at Covenant Care who provided a comfortable home going for Marie.



Funeral services for Marie were held at Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, FL on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.



In leu of flowers the family requests a donation to the (

Eleanor Marie Salter departed this world to her heavenly kingdom Friday October 18, 2019. Marie was born in Andalusia, AL on April 12, 1939. Marie spent her childhood in Andalusia and at the age of 13 moved with six of her siblings and parents to Auburn, AL. In Auburn Marie was a member of Pepperell Baptist Church and later Lakeview Baptist Church. After finishing high school she attended Auburn University where she met the love of her life, Ed. Marie and Ed were married at Lakeview Baptist Church on March 25, 1961 and enjoyed over 58 years of marriage. Ed and Marie moved to Pace, FL where they started a family and raised two sons, Steve and Paul. Marie finished her undergraduate degree at the University of West Florida and became an educator in the Santa Rosa School District. During her teaching career she taught at Bagdad Elementary, King Middle School and Pace Middle School. During this time Marie completed graduate work and received a Masters in Education from UWF. In 1999 Marie retired after more than 30 years of dedicated service to our public school system.Marie was a dedicated Christian and spent many years as a member of First Baptist Church in Milton and then moved her letter to Pine Terrace Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving the church and spent several years making sure church wide meals were successful. Marie was also a member of the Gideons International for over 42 years, a member of the Hawaiian Baptist Academy Mainland Council and a financial supporter of the Mission Aviation Fellowship. She enjoyed her Sunday school class and other church members who were dear friends. Marie also made several in-country mission trips including a mission trip with Josh and Maggie.Marie enjoyed travel. Places she visited included Maine, Washington DC, Mammoth Cave, the Grand Canyon, Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, England, Scotland, Italy, Germany, France, Austria and the Vatican.In addition to being the most loving and caring mother for her two sons, Marie was the ultimate grandmother for her granddaughters and grandsons. Memaw was always ready to play games, read a book, bake a bunny cake or just provide a hug. The grandkids always had an open invitation to spend the night at Memaw's.Marie was preceded in death by her loving parents, Austin and Beatrice Rabren; and her brother, Paul. She is survived by her husband, Edwin; sons, Steve (Patricia) Salter and Paul (Allyson) Salter; granddaughters, Maggie Salter and McKenzie (Zach) Price; grandsons, Josh (Jordan) Salter and Chase Salter; two great granddaughters, Andie Raye Salter and Scout Price. She is also survived by her brothers: Mark (Mildred, deceased) Rabren, Harold (Dot, deceased) Rabren, Donald (Nancy) Rabren, Carlos (Carolyn) Rabren, Wayne (Charlene) Rabren; sisters, Katherine (Ed, deceased) Dilbeck and Patricia (Earl) Mitchell. Marie was extremely proud of her parents, her siblings, and the extended Rabren family and loved them beyond measure.Marie had loving relationships with her in-laws, Dewey and JoAnn (deceased) Pitman, Jim (deceased) and Lou Salter, Ohlen and Martha Wilson, and John (Glenda) Salter. Marie was especially close to her brother and sister in law, Bill and Helen Salter. "Aunt Marie" loved her nieces and nephews and will be missed by all.The family would like to especially thank Pat Pearson, Pastor Dr. Mike Wiggins, Pastor Justin Gambrell, the PTBC staff, S.S. Connections, Beck Sunshine Class, and the many others who provided assistance and prayers over the past year. The family also wishes to extend thanks and appreciation to the staff at Covenant Care who provided a comfortable home going for Marie.Funeral services for Marie were held at Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton, FL on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.In leu of flowers the family requests a donation to the ( www.alz.org ), the ( www.cancer.org ), or the Gideons International, PO Box 892, Milton, FL 32572 or 850-623-8040. Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Rosa Press Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.