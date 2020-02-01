Guest Book View Sign Service Information NC 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL 32583 (850)-623-2205 Memorial service 1:00 PM National Cremation & Burial Society 5641 Highway 90 W. Milton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Lydia (Lorenz) Roberts 79 of Bagdad, Florida passed into heaven on Sunday the 19th of January at 11:43 AM at her home in Bagdad, Florida surrounded by her loving husband and children. Ellen was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 16 August 1940 to Rudolph and Ellen Lorenz. She was a happy child and grew up in Philadelphia with two brothers Rudi and Richard. Ellen graduated from Olney High School where she met her husband Richard Roberts. They were High School sweethearts and married on 13 August 1960. Ellen lived a full life raising her two children Scott and Patricia. She was an awesome caring mother and wife as well as being accomplished. She owned her own business with two stores and taught ceramics for approximately 10 years. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a diploma in Real Estate which she worked in for 18 years. In retirement Ellen and Richard moved to Bagdad, Florida where she worked for the Milton Press Gazette. Ellen was active with the Milton Garden Club and served on it board. She is survived by her Husband, children, brothers, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her Memorial service is being held on February 2nd at 1:00 p.m. at National Cremation & Burial Society, 5641 Highway 90 W., Milton, Florida 32583. Condolences can be left for the family under her name at Legacy.com Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020

