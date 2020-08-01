Miss Ensley Webster peacefully passed away at home on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1:05 am.

She was 8 years old, her favorite color was pink, her favorite food was McDonald's chicken nugget happy meal and Lo Mein noodles from Nim's Garden, her favorite song was No by Meghan Trainor, She loved her pet Yorkie named Cutie, some of her favorite things were her lovey pillow affectionately named Pill Pill, Barbies, American girl Doll- Kit, Dogman Book Series, Math, Science, and Mee Maw's quilt, her favorite joke was "How do you make a tissue dance? Put a boogie in it."



She is survived by her parents Dr. Jay and Mrs. Samantha Webster, her sister Elliejay, her grandparents Dr. Douglas and Mrs. Jolynda Webster, Mr. Harold and Mrs. Jerri Bowman, Uncle Preston and Aunt Jenny West, Uncle Andy and Aunt Abby Webster, Uncle Van and Aunt Sable Barrow, Uncle Chris and Aunt Emily Whitman, Cousins Amelia and Russell West, Baby Emma and Baby Peter Webster, Neil, Lily, Joanna, and Bethany Whitman, her dog Cutie, and devoted best friend Elizabeth McKeithen.



Thank you to the all family and friends throughout the world who prayed for her Healing!

1 Corinthians 15: 50-58 - I declare to you, brothers, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor does the perishable inherit the imperishable. Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed- in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed. For the perishable must cloth itself with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality. When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: " Death has been swallowed up in victory." "Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor is not in vain.



Donations can be made to your local church children and youth program in her name through the power of Jesus Christ.

