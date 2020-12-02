1/1
Foie Mae Willis Cooke
1919 - 2020
Foie Mae Willis Cooke, age 100, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, 2020. Foie was born in Coffee County Alabama December 17th, 1919. She was the daughter of George Marvin Willis and Ture Ellen Bryant.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Clifford M Cooke, three children; Barbara French, June Keesler, Andy Cooke, and all eight of her siblings. She is survived by Gayle (Joe) Mullis of Pace, Florida. She is also survived by Gary (Cecilia) Cooke of Denton Texas. She had 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
As a child she moved with her family from Coffee County Alabama, to the Wallace area of Santa Rosa, Florida.
She retired from Vanity Fair, with 20 years. She enjoyed working in her yard with flowers and gardening with her husband. She also enjoyed quilting and sewing for friends and family.
She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church of Milton.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, from 10am – 12pm at National Cremation and Burial Society in Milton, Florida with services following officiated by Rev Tony Antonelli.
The Cooke family would like to thank the entire staff as Sandy Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Milton, and Vitas Health Care of Pensacola, for their kindness and understanding.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation & Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
8506232205
