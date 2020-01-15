Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevie (Adams) Smith. View Sign Service Information Lewis Funeral Home 6405 Highway 90 Milton , FL 32570 (850)-623-2243 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ferris Hill Baptist Church Milton , FL View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Ferris Hill Baptist Church Milton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Genevie Adams



Genevie was the 5th of 9 children born to Ottis and Ethel Mitchem Adams and was a lifelong resident of Milton. She graduated from Milton High School in 1962 and married her high school sweetheart, Ken Smith. Ken and Genevie operated Western Auto in Milton for 30 years before retiring in 2004. Genevie volunteered numerous years at W.H. Rhodes Elementary, Pea Ridge Elementary and also supported her husband while he served on the Santa Rosa County School Board. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Avalon Center for several years.



Genevie was a selfless person who lived to help and serve others. She was a caregiver to many and fiercely loved her family. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking and laughing with others, gardening, putting up fresh vegetables, camping and spending time with her family. She was a true southern lady.



Genevie is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Joe and Jessie Adams, and brothers-in-law BC Wolfe and Jack Miller.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ken Smith; daughters, Cindy Pocopanni and her husband Johnny, and Karen Berrian and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Cody Berrian, Melissa Pocopanni, Miccah Pocopanni, Steve Pocopanni and his wife Danielle, Ashley Pocopanni Murcko and her husband Randy; and 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Shelby Wolfe, Ernestine Ardis and her husband Carlton, James Ottis Adams and his wife Sue, Annette Miller, Joyce Hathaway and her husband Johnny, and Jimmy Adams and his wife Tony; she also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, a very special sister in law, Adele Leggett and her longtime Bunco friends.



Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, in Milton with Rev. Jimmy Pittman and Rev. Johnny Hathaway officiating, and Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, directing.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ferris Hill Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Marshall Kilburn, Bob Burgess, Phil Jones, Paul Knoblock, Mike Moss and Bob Childers.



Honorary pallbearers will be Pasco Gibson, Ted House, Lew Larson, Winston Brown, Ted Russell, Robert Smith, Hugh Powell, Larry Bryant and Hugh Winkles.



The family asks, that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ferris Hill Baptist Church, I-58 Food and Clothing Ministry or their Cold Weather Shelter, 6848 Chaffin St. Milton FL 32570



Condolences may be left for the family at

