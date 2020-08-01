1/1
George Paul Roese Jr.
1930 - 2020
George Paul Roese, Jr., 90, of Pace, FL passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home. A memorial will be held at a later date.George was born in Bay City, MI on April 7, 1930. At 17, he joined the Navy. He married Barbara J. Bond on March 31, 1962 where he retired from the City of Pensacola Gas Department. George was Past Master of the Ensley Masonic Lodge. He was an awesome, fun, loving, dependable, compassionate, and protective father, husband, and friend.George is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister, Ruth Janik, daughter, Deborah Diane Vann, and best friend, Don Hudson. George is survived by his wife, Barbara, sister, Elaine Sundquist, 5 children: George P. Roese, Marcus Wayne Roese, Patty Marie Roese, Crista Lee Roese, Cathy Roese Griffith; 9 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren; and Extended family: The Hudson's. The family of George wishes to extend sincere thanks to Jennifer Prince, NP, Sharon Arsenault, April Strausser, Home Helpers, Emerald Coast Hospice, and Fresenius Kidney Care. We rejoice that George is pain-free and with his loved ones in Heaven with our Lord Jesus!

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
July 29, 2020
Dad will be missed so much. He was very loving, encouraging, and full of life. God blessed me so much with my Roese family. He loved and treated me as his own as does Mom. I so enjoyed listening to the stories from his growing up years, adventures
at the gas company, and the many RV/fishing trips that he and Mom took. Also remember that he enjoyed taking pictures and videos, gardening, woodworking, and teaching Amber to draw. She would tell people that she had a grandfather that was an artist.. The memories are many and will take me back in time and will always be with me. Thank you Dad❤
Kaloua Ann Roese
Family
