Dad will be missed so much. He was very loving, encouraging, and full of life. God blessed me so much with my Roese family. He loved and treated me as his own as does Mom. I so enjoyed listening to the stories from his growing up years, adventures

at the gas company, and the many RV/fishing trips that he and Mom took. Also remember that he enjoyed taking pictures and videos, gardening, woodworking, and teaching Amber to draw. She would tell people that she had a grandfather that was an artist.. The memories are many and will take me back in time and will always be with me. Thank you Dad❤



Kaloua Ann Roese

