Service Information Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton 6539 Trammel Dr. Milton , FL 32570 (850)-564-1585

Mr. Grady O'neal Carroll, 79, of Milton, FL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born September 24, 1939 in Milton, FL to the late Lonnie M. and Carmon E. Carroll.



Grady loved his family and he will be missed by many. Grady was an expert brake and front end alignment mechanic since 1961 and owner of Carroll's Garage. He was so dedicated to his job; he worked 45 years with only a two week vacation. He could line up any car when others could not. He would help anybody he could. When Grady retired, he and his wife bought a boat and had many fun days fishing in Indian Bayou. Grady enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He liked fishing in the bayou, gardening in the yard, and bee keeping for honey. He loved life.



Survivors include his wife of 38 years, and the love of his life, Katherine Carroll; sons, Kevin Carroll and Grady M. (Jeanetta) Carroll; daughters: Connie Carroll, Melinda (Randy) Sellars, and Summer (Joe) Bowman; a brother, Robert (Peggy) Carroll; sisters: Eunice Melvin, Linda Connor, Barbara (Danny) Glass, Sharon (Frank) Cope; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



Preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Cloud; granddaughter, Tonya Sellars; brothers: Clyde Carroll, Emanuel Carroll, Lloyd Carroll, Lonnie Junior Carroll, Preston Carroll and Johnnie Carroll.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.



Services are scheduled for Friday on July 5, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home off Stewart Street in Milton, FL with Pastor Bruce Chambers of Bagdad First Assembly of God. Visitation is 10:00-11:00am, and funeral service is at 11:00am. After services, burial will be at Black Hammock Cemetery on Carriage Lane off Garcon Point Road in Milton, FL. Reception will follow at Bagdad First Assembly of God.



Pallbearers will be Quinn Carroll, Dakota Bowman, Will Glass, Kyle Carroll, Donnie Connor, and Bobby Nelson.

