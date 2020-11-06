Hamilton "Ham" Corey Jr
Hamilton "Ham" Corey Jr, 85, was born May 2, 1935 in Richmond, VA and died on October 24, 2020 in Auburn, AL. He was the son of the late Hamilton Corey Sr. and Gertrude Crowder and married his high school sweetheart, Sue Ann Whiting, while still in college. After 55 years of marriage, he lost Sue to cancer but found love again and married Lois Ulsenheimer Hudon in 2012.
Ham graduated from North Carolina State University with an Electrical Engineering degree and where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Upon graduation, he entered the US Army as an officer. After leaving the Army, he began working for Southern Bell. He retired from BellSouth in 1994. Upon his marriage to Lois, he made his final home in Pace, FL.
Ham's faith was important to him. Ham was an active church member and involved in the building of many churches and church extensions. Most recently, he attended Christ United Methodist Church in Milton, FL.
Family meant the world to him and Ham is survived by wife, Lois Hudon and his four children: Donna (Russ) Houchen, Cynthia (Randy) Hudon, Richard (Donna) Corey and Jennifer (Ben) Johnson as well as nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Hamilton Corey, his sister Belle Corey Hooper and his parents Hamilton Sr. and Gertrude Corey.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 14 beginning at 2:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church, 5983 Dogwood Dr., Milton, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
in Ham's name.