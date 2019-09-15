Guest Book View Sign Service Information NC 5641 Highway 90 West Milton , FL 32583 (850)-623-2205 Send Flowers Obituary

Commander Howard Lindy "Sam" Bailey, USN (Retired) passed away on September 12, 2019 at the age of 91. At the time of his death, he was at his home in Milton, Florida, surrounded by his family. Sam was born in Joppa, Alabama on March 23, 1928 to James Frank and Annie Bell Bailey. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his twelve siblings, and his wife of 61 years, Gena.



Sam is survived by their four children: Lindy Evan Bailey (Margie Drummond Bailey) of Milton, Florida; Melissa Anne Bailey-Kirk (Scott Bailey-Kirk) of Kansas City, Missouri; Amy Faith Bailey of Frisco, Texas; and Cameron Hood Bailey (Teresa Stewart Bailey) of Denver, Colorado. Sam loved, and was loved by, his children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Sam graduated from Fairview High School in Cullman County, Alabama and attended St. Bernard College, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service to his country. Sam then served Escambia County as Assistant for Administrative and Support Services at the Escambia County Jail for 10 years.



Sam enjoyed gardening, stained glass art, and creative problem solving. His love of animals was demonstrated in the care he offered to all the dogs that found a home with him and his family. Sam was a great neighbor to many, and was known for his integrity, work ethic, and sense of humor.



A Service of Celebration will be held at National Cremation & Burial Society, 5641 Highway 90 West, Milton, Florida on Sunday September 15, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 am with service to follow at 10:00 am. Immediately following the Service of Celebration, the family will gather for a private graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Sam's life may be made to Covenant Hospice (6479 Caroline Street, Suite B; Milton, FL 32570 or

