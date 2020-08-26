Jacqueline Faye Ware, 70 of Milton, went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Jackie was an active member of Woodbine Methodist Church and spent a great deal of time volunteering at her church, assisting the elderly in the community, as well as serving the Blue Lake Emmaus Community.

She was born Dec. 21, 1949 in Montgomery, Ala., to Frances and Ernest White.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Walt Lundquist, her maternal grandparents, John and Nettie Loving, her paternal grandparents, John and Austelle White, her beloved grandson, Nathan Castor, one brother, Bruce White, and one sister, Elaine Robbins.

She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Celest Castor and son in law Bobby Castor of Milton, two brothers, Skip White of Gainsville, Fla., and Eric Lundquist of Pensacola, one sister Ingrid (Bill) Gamblin of Pensacola, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A memorial service for Jackie will be held on Saturday Aug. 29 at Woodbine United Methodist Church on Woodbine Rd. in Pace. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Woodbine United Methodist Church.



