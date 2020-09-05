1/1
James Albert "Millette" Smith
1957 - 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of James Albert Smith, know to many as "Millette," announces his passing on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 62.

He was born on November 13, 1957, in Natchez, Mississippi, to the late George and Frances Smith.

James was a lifelong mechanic who was known for his affinity for building and fixing whatever was brought his way. In his free time, he loved to hunt and fish. He was named by friends and honored to hold the title as the ""Blackwater Legend.""

James will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jacob (Ashlynn) Smith, Jenna (Ken) Johnson, and Jazlyn Smith. James had the joy to meet his first grandchild, Callie Johnson. He was so proud to be promoted to the title of "Pops." He also leaves behind many friends that he considers family.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life in the place that brought him the most joy.

Published in Santa Rosa Press Gazette on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Memories & Condolences

September 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
